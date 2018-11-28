TODAY'S PAPER
Video: Black man arrested after helping drunk neighbor home

Court documents say an officer "detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating" from Samir Ahmed, who denied possessing the drug and resisted arrest.

By The Associated Press
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A video posted online shows a black man being arrested after walking a drunken neighbor home.

Samir Ahmed tells news outlets he found a man passed out near his front yard in Silver Spring, Maryland, this month and helped him get home. He returned to find Montgomery County police officers looking to assist the drunken man.

Court documents say an officer then "detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating" from Ahmed, who denied possessing the drug and resisted arrest. Video captured by neighbors shows four officers then searched Ahmed. Police say officers found a small bag of marijuana.

Ahmed was arrested on charges including disorderly conduct and given a January court date. His lawyer says officers couldn't have smelled unburned marijuana from inside Ahmed's pocket. Police declined to comment.

