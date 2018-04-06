TODAY'S PAPER
GOP Rep. Blake Farenthold of Texas resigns abruptly

Embattled lawmaker had announced in December he would not seek re-election to fifth term.

Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, arrives for a House

Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, arrives for a House Committee on the Judiciary oversight hearing on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, in Washington.  Photo Credit: AP/Andrew Harnik

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Blake Farenthold of Texas has resigned abruptly from Congress, saying it is time for him to “move along and look for new ways to serve.”

Farenthold announced in December he would not seek re-election to a fifth term, apologizing for angry outbursts but denying allegations of sexual harassment.

A former aide has said Farenthold subjected her to sexually suggestive comments and behavior and then fired her after she complained.

The allegations against Farenthold first surfaced in 2014, when he was sued by his former communications director, Lauren Greene. The independent Office of Congressional Ethics recommended that the House Ethics Committee dismiss the case, but the allegations were revived after it became public that Farenthold paid an $84,000 settlement using money from a taxpayer-funded account.

