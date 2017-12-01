TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 52° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 52° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Rep. Blake Farenthold reportedly settled with accuser for $84,000

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

WASHINGTON - The former communications director for Rep. Blake Farenthold was paid $84,000 in public money after accusing him of sexual harassment, according to Politico.

Farenthold’s former communications director Lauren Greene filed the claims of sexual harassment in 2014.

Greene filed a lawsuit with the District of Columbia court in December of that year and claimed the Republican congressman discussed “sexual fantasies” and “wet dreams.”

Farenthold denied the claim, which the Office of Congressional Ethics later dismissed.

In November 2015, the case was settled out of court.

“While I 100 percent support more transparency with respect to claims against members of Congress, I can neither confirm nor deny that settlement involved my office as the Congressional Accountability Act prohibits me from answering that question,” Farenthold told Politico.

Similarly, Greene’s attorney did not say if Greene was the woman who received the $84,000.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

Hillary Clinton supporter Haney Alexander, of Manhattan, was Trump vs. Clinton: A dramatic election night, 1 year later
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania lit Trump lights National Christmas Tree
This image obtained from NASA shows one of Stunning images from space, starring Cassini
Corporate Tax Rank: 26 Individual Income Tax Rank: Which states have the best and worst tax climates?
The attorney for Michigan Rep. John Conyers said Lawyer: Conyers won't be pressured to step down
Dusk light fades behind the warmly illuminated royal See stunning images from around the world