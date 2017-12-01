WASHINGTON - The former communications director for Rep. Blake Farenthold was paid $84,000 in public money after accusing him of sexual harassment, according to Politico.

Farenthold’s former communications director Lauren Greene filed the claims of sexual harassment in 2014.

Greene filed a lawsuit with the District of Columbia court in December of that year and claimed the Republican congressman discussed “sexual fantasies” and “wet dreams.”

Farenthold denied the claim, which the Office of Congressional Ethics later dismissed.

In November 2015, the case was settled out of court.

“While I 100 percent support more transparency with respect to claims against members of Congress, I can neither confirm nor deny that settlement involved my office as the Congressional Accountability Act prohibits me from answering that question,” Farenthold told Politico.

Similarly, Greene’s attorney did not say if Greene was the woman who received the $84,000.