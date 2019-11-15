TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Morning
SEARCH
40° Good Morning
NewsNation

Bloomberg pouring $100M in anti-Trump ad campaign

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at a news conference in Las Vegas on Feb. 26. Credit: AP/John Locher

By The Associated Press
Print

New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who is deciding whether to launch a Democratic presidential bid, is pouring $100 million into an online advertising campaign attacking President Donald Trump.

The campaign, which targets voters in four general election battleground states — Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — begins running on Friday, according to Bloomberg spokesman Jason Schechter.

News of the massive investment was first reported by The New York Times. The former New York City mayor has already filed paperwork in at least two states to appear on presidential primary ballots.

Bloomberg himself is not featured in the ad campaign.

One example of a new ad: An image of Trump’s Twitter account that says, “A TWEET SHOULDN’T THREATEN OUR COUNTRY’S SECURITY.”

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A photo from the New York governor's office 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine told a Top diplomat: Ukraine aid held up for leverage
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, left, Vice President Trump: IS group leader killed in U.S. raid in Syria
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search