NORWALK, Conn. — A body found on an island off Connecticut nearly 23 years ago has finally been identified.

The Hour reports that Norwalk police on Thursday announced that using fingerprints they have figured out the identity of the man discovered April 18, 1996, on city-owned Shea Island in the Long Island Sound.

Police are not making his name public as they try to notify family first. But they do say he was a 24-year-old Hispanic male whose last known address was a homeless shelter in Norwalk.

When the body was found it had been decomposing for eight to 10 months, making identification all but impossible.

Lt. Art Weisgerber says he periodically checks the man's DNA and fingerprints with state databases and finally got a hit.