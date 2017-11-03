This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 62° Good Morning
Overcast 62° Good Morning
NewsNation

U.S. bombers fly over Korean Peninsula before Trump's Asia visit

U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers, top, and second

U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers, top, and second from top, and South Korean fighter jets F-15K fly over the Korean Peninsula, June 20, 2017. Photo Credit: South Korean Defense Ministry via AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

SEOUL - Two U.S. supersonic bombers flew over the Korean Peninsula for bombing exercises that are also a show of force against North Korea ahead of President Donald Trump's first official visit to Asia.

A South Korean military official said Friday the B-1B bombers based in Guam were escorted by two South Korean F-16 fighter jets during the drills Thursday at a field near the South's eastern coast. The drills simulated attacks on land targets, but didn't involve live weapons, said the official, who did not want to be named, citing office rules.

North Korea's state media denounced the exercise as a "surprise nuclear strike drill" and says "gangster-like U.S. imperialists" are seeking to ignite a nuclear war.

The North Korean nuclear threat will likely overshadow Trump's trip to Asia, which starts Sunday in Japan and will include stops in South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

In recent months, North Korea has tested intercontinental ballistic missiles that could reach the U.S. mainland with further development and has conducted its most powerful nuclear test. It also flew powerful new midrange missiles over Japan and threatened to launch them toward Guam, the U.S. Pacific territory and military hub.

The United States has responded by sending its strategic assets to the region more frequently for patrols or drills. That has angered North Korea, whose foreign minister said in September the North had "every right" to take countermeasures, including shooting down the U.S. warplanes, though many experts doubt it has the actual intent or ability to do so.

Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency said Friday that the "U.S. imperialist warmongers" should not act rashly.

"The U.S. imperialists are making last-ditch efforts to check the dynamic advance of the DPRK by deploying their nuclear strategic assets in succession, but its army and people are never frightened at such moves," the report said, referring to North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

Dusk light fades behind the warmly illuminated royal See stunning images from around the world
The eight people killed when a rental truck Eight bike path victims remembered at NYC vigil
Corporate Tax Rank: 26 Individual Income Tax Rank: Which states have the best and worst tax climates?
Destruction caused by Hurricane Maria close to Roberto Damage from Hurricane Maria to Puerto Rico, St. Martin
Police say the home of Los Angeles Dodgers Home of Dodgers' Puig burglarized during World Series
A billion-dollar spacecraft burns up; NASA says goodbye