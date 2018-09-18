BOSTON — The pressure in natural gas pipelines prior to a series of explosions and fires in Massachusetts last week was 12 times higher than it should have been, according to a letter from the state’s U.S. senators to executives of the utility in charge of the pipelines.

Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey sent the letter Monday seeking answers about the explosions from the heads of Columbia Gas, the company that serves the communities of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, and NiSource, the parent company of Columbia Gas.

Dozens of explosions and fires Thursday killed one person and injured more than two dozen others in the three northern Massachusetts towns. About 8,600 customers were affected, and many had to evacuate their homes for days and may have to go without gas service for weeks.

“The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration has reported that the pressure in the Columbia Gas system should have been around 0.5 pounds per square inch (PSI), but readings in the area reached at least 6 PSI — 12 times higher than the system was intended to hold,” the letter said. The pressure spike registered in a Columbia Gas control room in Ohio, the senators said in the letter, which requests a reply by Wednesday.

“We write to request that you provide us with information in order to help the American people understand why this terrible disaster occurred, whether the company was sufficiently prepared to respond to an incident of this magnitude, and how we can prevent any similar tragedy in the future,” the senators wrote.

Meanwhile Tuesday, lawyers filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of people who were forced out of their homes for days because of the explosions.

The lawsuit, the first of what's likely to be several filed against Columbia Gas and NiSource, accuses the utility companies of negligence and seeks compensation for residents of who had to evacuate but didn't suffer injuries or damage to their homes.

Frank Petosa, one of the attorneys who brought the case, said although families were allowed to return to their homes on Sunday, they still don't have gas or hot water and must live in fear that the explosions could happen again. "These individuals have had their lives turned upside down," he said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Columbia Gas officials didn't immediately respond about the lawsuit.

The explosions are under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt has said the investigation is partially focused on pressure sensors that were connected to a gas line that was being taken out of service shortly before the blasts.

Columbia Gas president Stephen Bryant on Tuesday announced the utility is donating $10 million to an emergency relief fund for people affected by the emergency.

The Greater Lawrence Disaster Relief Fund will help residents of the three communities with food, housing and other short-term needs as they recover, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said.

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera, who has been highly critical of Columbia Gas, said the utility is “living up to their corporate responsibility” with the donation.