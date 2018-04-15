TODAY'S PAPER
Boston marks 5 years since marathon attack with tributes

Jun Lu, center, and Helen Zhao, right, relatives of Lingzi Lu, carry a wreath ahead of the family of Martin Richard during a ceremony on Sunday at the site where Richard and Lingzi Lu were killed during the 2013 Boston Marathon. Photo Credit: AP / Michael Dwyer

By The Associated Press
BOSTON — Boston is marking the fifth anniversary of the deadly Boston Marathon bombings with solemn remembrances and charitable acts.

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh and Republican Gov. Charlie Baker laid wreaths early Sunday at the spots along downtown Boylston Street where two bombs killed three spectators and maimed more than 260 others on April 15, 2013.

Both addressed families and survivors at a private ceremony inside the Boston Public Library.

At 2:49 p.m., a citywide moment of silence will be observed, and the bells of Old South Church will be rung to mark the moment five years ago when the first bomb exploded. Sunday is “One Boston Day,” devoted to blood drives and acts of kindness.

Security is tight for Monday’s 122nd running of the iconic race.

