Several celebrities, including former NFL quarterback Brett Favre, were tricked into creating video clips containing coded anti-Semitic statements.

BuzzFeed News reported on the incidents over the weekend. In addition to Favre, duped celebrities include rapper Soulja Boy and comedian Andy Dick.

The stars all recorded the clips for an app called Cameo, which allows fans to pay for personalized videos from celebrities, according to The Hill.

A group of white supremacists known as the Goyim Defense League, or GDL, paid for the videos, BuzzFeed said.

"Brett Favre here with a shoutout to the Handsome Truth and the GDL boys," Favre said in his video. "You guys are patriots in my eyes. So keep waking them up and don't let the small get you down. Keep fighting, too, and don't ever forget the USS Liberty and the men and women who died on that day. God bless and take care."

The phrase "the small" refers to "small hats," a slur for traditional Jewish yarmulkes, according to BuzzFeed. The USS Liberty refers to a 1967 incident in which Israel fired on a U.S. ship and killed 34 people. Both countries have stated the attack was a case of mistaken identity.

Anti-Semites often reference the incident to promote bigoted tropes, the Hill said.

Representatives for Soulja Boy and Dick told BuzzFeed they thought they were supporting fans and apologized. Favre did as well, explaining what happened when he learned the Cameo video request came from white supremacists.

"A few days later, I was distressed to learn that the request came from an anti-Semitic group that reposted my video with comments implying that I endorsed their mission. Nothing could be further from the truth. I am therefore donating my $500 Cameo fee to charities supporting their fight against hate and bigotry," Favre said in a Facebook post Saturday, according to the New York Post.

He also said he was sickened by what anti-Semitic groups stand for and thought he was creating a video to support the military.

