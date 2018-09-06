WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh returns to the Senate for a final round of questioning Thursday, giving Democrats their last chance in the televised hearings to make their case that he should not be confirmed.

Kavanaugh appeared to avoid any major mistakes in the first round on Wednesday as he refused to be pinned down on questions about the investigation of President Donald Trump, abortion and other hot-button issues in a grueling day that lasted nearly 13 hours.

Democrats are expected to return to many of the questions that Kavanaugh left unanswered and said they would try to make public withheld emails and records to dispute his testimony in 2006 to become a judge and his role as a Bush White House lawyer.

Kavanaugh, 53, a D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals judge, has kept his cool in the face of pointed and sometimes harsh grilling by Democrats and a stream of screaming protesters. He is on track for the Judiciary Committee’s approval by the Republicans majority.

But he declined to answer questions about whether as Trump’s nominee he would recuse himself from any case involving the president before the high court, if Trump could pardon himself or others in the Russia probe, and whether Trump could fire the special prosecutor.

“No one is above the law in our constitutional system,” Kavanaugh said, adding he had an “open mind” about whether a president could fire a special prosecutor at will.

Asked by Sen. Christopher Coons (D-Del.) if he still believes as he wrote two decades ago “that a president can fire at will a prosecutor criminally investigating him,” Kavanaugh said, “I think all I can say, senator, is that was my view in 1998.”

On Roe, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion, he said, “It's settled as a precedent of the Supreme Court entitled the respect under principles of stare decisis.” He added that in Planned Parenthood v. Casey in 1992 the court “reaffirmed” Roe as a “precedent for precedents” for it.

Kavanaugh sidestepped the question by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) of whether he now thinks Roe can be overturned. Feinstein noted the “death tolls” from illegal abortions before Roe and said she believes women should be able to control their own reproductive systems.

“I don’t live in a bubble,” he said. “I live in the real world. I understand the importance of the issue.”

Late Wednesday, the committee’s two black senators, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala D. Harris of California, pointedly told Kavanaugh he appeared to oppose programs designed to overcome discrimination such as affirmative action and colleges’ race-conscious efforts to create a diverse student body.

Kavanaugh declined to offer his views, saying “the Supreme Court has said so.”

Harris reminded Kavanaugh that as a private lawyer years ago he had written the term “racial spoils system” in an op-ed, a term white supremacists often use. Kavanaugh said he did not know that but added “I take your point and I appreciate it.”

Booker described the obstacles for minorities of South Carolina’s voter identification law, but Kavanaugh defended his ruling to uphold it, saying he had taken “real-world effect” into account and forced the state to insure the law did not impose an undue burden on black people.

Democrats say Kavanaugh’s record and writings show that as a replacement for the retired Justice Anthony Kennedy, who provided the decisive vote on in cases involving abortion, affirmative action and gay marriage, show he would shift the court to the right.

Republican senators have painted a softer portrait of Trump’s nominee — a caring father and daughters’ basketball coach, mentor to women and minorities who recruits them as clerks, and a volunteer at a Catholic soup kitchen.

The committee is scheduled to complete its questioning of Kavanaugh on Thursday and to hear the views of experts and advocates Friday. It will then hold an executive session to debate and vote on his nomination in the new two weeks and likely will send it to the Senate floor.

Republicans hope to confirm Kavanaugh by the Oct. 1 start of the new Supreme Court term.