TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
SEARCH
56° Good Morning
NewsNation

Unanimous Supreme Court throws out 'Bridgegate' convictions

Bridget Kelly, left, and Bill Baroni leaving federal

Bridget Kelly, left, and Bill Baroni leaving federal court after sentencing in these two photos taken on Newark, N.J. on March 29, 2017. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has thrown out the convictions of two people involved in New Jersey’s “Bridgegate” scandal.

The court said in a unanimous decision Thursday that the government had overreached in prosecuting Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni for their roles in creating a massive traffic jam to punish a New Jersey mayor who refused to endorse the reelection of then-Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

Kelly and Baroni were convicted of fraud and conspiracy for scheming in 2013 to change the traffic flow onto the George Washington Bridge between New York City and New Jersey to artificially create gridlock in New Jersey’s Fort Lee. The traffic change came after Fort Lee’s mayor, a Democrat, declined to endorse Christie.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A photo from the New York governor's office 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Flames and smoke are seen as the interior Photos: Notre Dame Cathedral fire, aftermath
CHIMANIMANI, ZIMBABWE MARCH 19: People cross one of Photos: Extreme weather and natural disasters
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search