A former aide to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, the first of his accusers to file a criminal complaint against him, has spoken out publicly for the first time, saying she turned to law enforcement because "the governor needs to be held accountable."

Brittany Commisso, revealed herself Sunday as the Cuomo aide described as "Executive Assistant #1" in State Attorney General Letitia James’ report detailing the governor’s alleged misconduct.

"What he did to me was a crime," Commisso said in an interview with CBS "This Morning" and the Albany Times Union that partially aired Sunday.

"He broke the law," she said. Commisso's criminal complaint against the governior alleges sexual harassment.

The full interview is scheduled to air Monday on "CBS This Morning."

Commisso told state investigators that Cuomo groped her on multiple occasions between 2019 and 2020, including claims that he "reached under her blouse and grabbed her breast," according to the report.

On Saturday, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, without naming Commisso, said his office would begin investigating a complaint filed by a former Cuomo aide concerning "conduct of a sexual nature."

Cuomo, in a pretaped video that aired Tuesday after James released her report, denied Commisso’s allegations.

Also Sunday, Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the chairman of the National Governors Association, joined the growing list of public officials calling on Cuomo to resign.

Hutchinson, who previously served as vice chairman of the organization under Cuomo, had previously declined to weigh-in on Cuomo’s future, telling reporters earlier this year he would wait until the outcome of the state probe.

Appearing on CBS’ "Face the Nation," he called James' investigation "a very credible review" and urged Cuomo to step down, especially "if criminal charges are filed."

"No woman should have to go to the workplace and have to choose between a paycheck and being assaulted, particularly when it's in a public environment," Hutchinson said.