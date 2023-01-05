Defendant visited area near Idaho attack many times, police say

BOISE, Idaho — Cellphone data shows that the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November visited the area near the home where they lived and the attack occurred about a dozen times since June, authorities allege in court documents unsealed Thursday.

Those apparent visits that Bryan Kohberber made to the victims’ neighborhood all occurred late in the evening or early morning hours, Moscow, Idaho, police Cpl. Brett Payne said an affidavit.

Investigators also obtained location data from the night of the killings showing that Kohberger’s phone was near his home in Pullman, Washington, until about 2:42 a.m. Five minutes later, the phone started using cellular resources located southeast of the home, which would be consistent with Kohberger traveling south, the affidavit states.

There was no other location data available from the phone until 4:48 a.m., suggesting Kohberger may have turned his phone off during the attack, the affidavit said.