10 stories you should know about today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT CAPITOL HILL MANAGED TO AVOID

The Republican-led Congress has passed a temporary spending bill to avert a government shutdown, putting off disputes on immigration, health care and the budget to next year.

2. WHO WERE IN HACKERS' CROSSHAIRS

Russian hackers pursued journalists with the same gusto as when they went after U.S. politicians and intelligence figures, an Associated Press investigation has found.

3. SEXUAL MISCONDUCT SNARES FAMED CONDUCTOR

Fallout has been swift in the classical music world following graphic sexual assault accusations against Charles Dutoit made by three opera singers and a classical musician to The AP, with several symphonies severing ties.

4. FLOODS POSE ADDED RISKS IN HIGHLY POLLUTED SITES

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hundreds of the nation's most polluted places are at an increasing risk of spreading contamination beyond their borders by more frequent storms and rising seas.

5. WHICH COUNTRIES ARE DEFYING AMERICA AT THE UN

Ignoring American threats, top recipients of US aid voted with Palestinians against Trump's Jerusalem recognition.

6. WHO ARE GETTING THEIR LAND BACK

A white Zimbabwean farmer evicted under the government of Robert Mugabe has returned to a hero's welcome as the first to get his land back under new President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

7. MUSIC HELPING ORPHANS COPE

South Sudan's orphans and others torn from families by civil war are finding solace through song in the largely Christian nation.

8. LEGAL GRASS UNDER THE CHRISTMAS TREE

Marijuana is now legal in four states — California, Nevada, Maine and Massachusetts — some residents will stuff stockings with spliffs for the first time these holidays.

9. FUNKY MUSIC RECOGNIZED

A museum dedicated to the funk music genre has opened its doors in Dayton, Ohio, home to bands like the Ohio Players, Zapp, Faze-O, Slave and Lakeside.

10. FAMED SPORTSCASTER PASSES AWAY

Dick Enberg, a Hall of Fame broadcaster known as much for his excited calls of "Oh my!" as the big events he covered during a 60-year career has died.