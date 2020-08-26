Black candidate, a former NY Jets player, urges more leaders like Trump

WASHINGTON — A Black conservative running for a Utah congressional seat — a former player for the New York Jets — says America needs more leaders like President Donald Trump who stand by their principles, won’t compromise and who “will stand up to the lawlessness supported by the radical left.”

On Wednesday at the Republican National Convention, Burgess Owens decried civil unrest that’s followed some racial injustice protests and said America is at a crossroads in November.

He declared, “Mobs torch our cities while popular members of Congress promote the same socialism my father fought against in World War II.”

Owens is in a race that could test GOP’s ability to recapture the suburban districts that gave Democrats control of the House. The former NFL player and Fox News commentator handily won the Republican primary by running to the right of his opponents, and he is trying to reclaim the suburban Salt Lake City district once held by Mia Love, another Black conservative who lost in 2018 to a moderate Democrat, Ben McAdams.

Owens played safety for the Jets from 1973 to '79, then won a Super Bowl championship with the Oakland Raiders.