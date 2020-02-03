TODAY'S PAPER
1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus in California

Investigators are seen outside of a Greyhound bus

Investigators are seen outside of a Greyhound bus after a passenger was killed on board on Monday, Feb. 3, in Lebec, Calif. A gunman killed one passenger and wounded five others on a Greyhound bus traveling from Los Angeles to the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. Credit: AP/Jayne Kamin-Oncea

By The Associated Press
LEBEC, Calif. — A gunman opened fire aboard a packed Greyhound bus early Monday, killing one passenger and wounding five others before the driver pulled over onto the shoulder and managed to force the killer off, authorities said.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, and the motive was not immediately known, said California Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Pennings.

The dead passenger was identified as a 51-year-old woman from Colombia. Two victims were hospitalized with serious injuries, Pennings said.

The shooting took place shortly before 1:30 a.m. in Lebec, about 70 miles northwest of Los Angeles, as the bus was traveling from LA to San Francisco on Interstate 5 with 42 passengers and a driver, authorities said.

“The driver of the bus immediately pulled to the right shoulder and somehow — we're still trying to figure out to how this happened — were able to coerce the suspect off of the bus," Pennings said.

After leaving the gunman behind, the driver continued on to the next exit and pulled into a gas station parking lot. “His actions were very appropriate and one could say heroic,” Pennings said.

Highway patrol officers found the suspect a few minutes later. A handgun believed to have been used in the shooting had been left on the bus, Pennings said.

The names of the suspect and the victims were not immediately released.

The shooting happened when the bus was at the top of Tejon Pass, which rises to an elevation of more than 4,100 feet (1,250 meters) in Lebec.

