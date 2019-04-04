Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg advocated Thursday at a Manhattan civil rights conference for the reversal of generations of discrimination against black Americans by developing policies that lift them up for generations going forward.

Buttigieg, 37, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, stressed his age in his call for lasting change.

“I believe that the time has come for a new generation to put forward leaders in enterprise, in activism and, yes, in our politics at the highest levels,” Buttigieg told the crowd of predominantly black voters at the National Action Network convention, hosted by the Rev. Al Sharpton.

The candidate said he would, as president, focus on homeownership, entrepreneurship, education, health care and criminal justice to advance the black community. More black homeownership, for example, would build more generational wealth, he said.

The mayor said he seeks an end to the death penalty, which he said has “always been a discriminatory practice,” and said he would, as president, sign Democratic Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s bill to form a commission to study reparations as an atonement to African-Americans for slavery.

Buttigieg called the conversation about reparations “one of justice between generations,” noting that inequities have led to material disparities.

Buttigieg, an openly gay man, a Rhodes scholar and an Afghanistan veteran who served in the U.S. Navy Reserve, has surged in popularity since launching his exploratory committee in mid-January. He is expected to make formal his bid for the White House with an April 14 speech in South Bend. His campaign earlier Thursday announced the event as a “special announcement.”

“It’s not just about winning an election. It’s about winning an era,” Buttigieg says in a video about the event posted on Twitter.

The Democrat was applauded frequently Thursday throughout his speech to National Action Network conventiongoers, who are set to hear from nearly a dozen Democratic presidential hopefuls by Friday. Buttigieg pulled a smaller crowd than former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), who spoke at the gathering Wednesday, but he was commended for his remarks.

Sharpton thanked Buttigieg for “substance, not soundbites.”

The mayor has benefited from excerpts from his town halls and speeches that have gone viral. He brought in about $7 million in the first-quarter fundraising, his campaign said.

The Democratic primary’s front-runners in polling have, by large margins, consistently been former Vice President Joe Biden, who has not announced his White House bid; and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). But the most recent national poll — conducted by Morning Consult — showed Buttigieg’s net favorability jumped by 11 percentage points since the group began tracking candidates in early February. Buttigieg had 3 percent in the poll of Democratic primary voters when pitted against other declared and potential presidential hopefuls.

