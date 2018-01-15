TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 24° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 24° Good Evening
NewsNation

Parents suspected of keeping kids chained in California home

Suspects David Allen Turpin and Louise Anna Turpin

Suspects David Allen Turpin and Louise Anna Turpin were arrested Jan. 14, 2018, after authorities say an emaciated teenager led deputies to a California home where her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions, with some of them malnourished and chained to beds. Photo Credit: Riverside County Sheriff's Department via AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

PERRIS, Calif. - Authorities say an emaciated teenager led deputies to a California home where her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions, with some of them malnourished and chained to beds.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies arrested the parents Sunday at the home in Perris east of Los Angeles.

Officials say the girl who managed to escape and call 911 was 17 but appeared to be about 10 years old because of her poor condition. Deputies assumed the 12 other alleged captives were juveniles but seven of them were actually adults, ranging in age from 18 to 29.

A press release says 57-year old David Allen Turpin and 49-year old Louise Anna Turpin could face charges including torture and child endangerment. It wasn't immediately known if they have attorneys.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

An undated etching of Alexander Hamilton. Happy birthday, Alexander Hamilton! 9 facts about him
President Donald Trump denied Friday, Jan 12, 2018, Trump pushes back on vulgar comments about Haiti
A frozen Niagara Falls is seen in views Niagara Falls becomes icy wonderland
People run from the Route 91 Harvest country Top news photos around the U.S. and globe in 2017
U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven Immigration agents descend on 7-Eleven stores
A person walks in the snow on King Snowy scenes from across the U.S.