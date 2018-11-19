California has been ravaged recently by wildfires in its north and south.

The death toll from the Camp Fire, which destroyed the town of Paradise in Northern California, stands at 77, making it the deadliest in the state's history. About 1,000 people remain on a list of the unaccounted for, authorities said.

Three people were killed in the Woolsey Fire in Southern California.

Kristi Collins mourns with her 9-month-old son Andrew during a vigil for victims of the Camp Fire at First Christian Church in Chico, Calif., on Sunday.

Evacuees Jenny Merritt and Austin Wadman wait in line to get a free cellphone at an encampment in a Walmart parking lot in Chico, Calif., on Saturday. They lost their home in the Camp Fire.

Evacuees sift through a pile of clothing at an evacuee encampment in a Walmart parking lot in Chico, Calif., on Saturday.

President Donald Trump talks with Mayor Jody Jones Saturday as he visits a neighborhood in Paradise, Calif.

President Donald Trump walks with California's newly elected governor, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, as they view wildfire damage in Paradise, Calif., on Saturday.

Children stand on the side of the road holding an American flag as President Donald Trump's motorcade drives through Chico, Calif., on a visit to areas affected by the wildfires on Saturday.

Residents wave to the motorcade during President Donald Trump's Camp Fire visit in Chico, Calif., on Saturday.

President Donald Trump visits a neighborhood impacted by the Woolsey Fire on Saturday in Malibu, Calif.

Troy Miller wipes his eyes as he walks beside a burned-out car on his property in Concow, Calif., on Thursday. Miller said he tried to evacuate when the Camp Fire came roaring through the area, but had to turn back when the roads were blocked with debris and fire. A small group of residents who survived the deadly wildfire are defying evacuation orders and living in the burn zone.

Statues stand on a burned-out vehicle in Paradise, Calif., on Thursday.

A fire-damaged Pacific Coast sign remains standing along the Pacific Coast Highway amid the blackened and charred hills from the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, Calif., on Thursday. Much of the area remained under evacuation one week after the Woolsey Fire began.

A cadaver dog searches for victims of the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif., on Thursday.

Residences leveled by the wildfire line a neighborhood in Paradise, Calif., on Thursday. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Thursday the wildfire that destroyed the town of Paradise was 40 percent contained, up from 30 percent Wednesday morning.

Rescue workers sift through rubble in search of human remains at a burned property in Paradise, Calif., on Wednesday.

Tape marks the spot where sheriff's deputies recovered the body of a Camp Fire victim in Paradise, Calif., on Wednesday.

Suzanne Kaksonen, an evacuee of the Camp Fire, and her cockatoo Buddy camp at a makeshift shelter outside a Walmart store in Chico, Calif., on Wednesday. Kaksonen lost her Paradise home in the blaze.

Search and rescue workers search for human remains last Tuesday at a trailer park burned out from the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif.

Jim Clark visits what is left of his home that was demolished by the Camp Fire, last Tuesday in Paradise, Calif. "When the disaster's over it's about saving the life that's left," said Clark, who came up with an animal rescue group to check on his goats. They all survived.

News reporters in an area last Tuesday burned by a wildfire in Paradise, Calif.

Roger Kelton searches through the remains of his mother-in-law's home leveled by the Woolsey Fire, in the Southern California city of Agoura Hills last Tuesday.

Following the Camp Fire, scorched cars line Pearson Road in Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 12.

A welcome sign stands in front of a residence destroyed by the Camp Fire, in Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 12.

A firefighting DC-10 drops fire retardant over a wildfire in the mountains near Malibu Canyon Road in Malibu, Calif., on Nov. 11. The return of strong Santa Ana winds to Southern California fanned a huge wildfire that has scorched a string of communities northwest of Los Angeles.

The Camp Fire burns near a home atop a ridge near Big Bend, Calif., on Nov. 10. The death toll from the most destructive fire to hit California rose to 23 as rescue workers recovered more bodies of people killed by the devastating blaze. Ten of the bodies were found in the town of Paradise while four were discovered in the Concow area, both in Butte County.

The Woolsey Fire burns above Malibu, Calif., on Nov. 10.

A burned vehicle on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, Calif., on Nov. 9. A Southern California wildfire continued to burn homes as it ran toward the sea.

Firefighter Jose Corona sprays water as flames from the Camp Fire consume a home in Magalia, Calif., on Nov. 9.

The Hill wildfire burns in the predawn hours of Nov. 9, seen from Agoura Hills in Southern California.

People wear masks while walking through San Francisco's smoke-filled financial district Nov. 9.

Flames consume a home as the Camp Fire tears through Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 8.

A vintage car rests among debris as the Camp Fire tears through Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 8.

Firefighters battle the Camp Fire as it tears through Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 8.

Emergency personnel evacuate patients as the Feather River Hospital burns in Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 8.

Nurse Cassie Lerossignol hugs a coworker as the Feather River Hospital tears through Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 8.

A van burns in Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 8.

Firefighter Adrien Mahnke pauses while battling the Camp Fire as it tears through Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 8.

Flames consume The Screen & Window Shop in Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 8.