Four journalists and one staffer of The Capital Gazette were killed Thursday after Jarrod Warren Ramos opened fire in the Annapolis, Md., newsroom, police say.

Journalists crawled under desks and sought other hiding places as he moved about the newsroom, describing agonizing minutes of terror as they heard the gunman's footsteps and the repeated blasts of the shotgun. Police said he also was armed with smoke grenades.

Gerald Fischman Gerald Fischman, the editorial page editor at the Capital Gazette, was an "old-fashioned journalist," a former editor of the paper said. Steve Gunn remembered Fischman as "the master of AP style" who "made sure everything was just right." "He was famous for working long days and being very precise in his language and always making sure the editorial page reflected the heart of the newspaper," Gunn said in an interview with The Associated Press. Fischman had worked at the paper for 26 years. Read more in The Baltimore Sun's obituary.

Rob Hiaasen Journalist Rob Hiaasen's family is "devastated" by his death, said his brother, author Carl Hiaasen. Carl Hiaasen, a prolific novelist and a longtime columnist for the Miami Herald, confirmed that his brother, also a columnist and an editor, was one of the Annapolis victims. In a brief phone call with The Associated Press, Carl Hiaasen said his family "was devastated beyond words" by the senseless killing of his brother at The Capital Gazette. "He was the most remarkable person. So gifted and talented and dedicated to journalism," he said, his voice choked with emotion. Saying he was too wracked with grief to speak further, Hiaasen referred an AP reporter to something he had just posted to his Facebook page, describing Rob as one of the most "gentle and funny people I've ever known." Gunn, the former Capital Gazette editor, said Rob Hiaasen was a "gifted editor who had an aura of an artist around him who made people want to make journalism a beautiful craft." Read more in The Baltimore Sun's obituary.

John McNamara John McNamara was a longtime staff writer at the paper. Gunn said McNamara was workmanlike — "classic come to work and tell me what I need to do." Read more in The Baltimore Sun's obituary.

Rebecca Smith Rebecca Smith was a sales assistant at the Capital Gazette. Her boss, Capital Gazette advertising director Marty Padden, described her as a thoughtful person who made sure the sales office ran smoothly. "She was kind and considerate, and willing to help when needed. She seemed to really enjoy to be working in the media business," Padden told The Baltimore Sun. Read more in The Baltimore Sun's obituary.