A Congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has already uncovered a "powerful and substantive narrative" of that day and is still looking into what former President Donald Trump may have known about the event beforehand, a Republican committee member said Sunday.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), one of only two GOP members of the U.S. House of Representatives’ select committee investigating the attack, said he wants more information on "what did the president know about Jan. 6 leading up to Jan. 6."

"What's important is -- it's the difference between was the president absolutely incompetent or a coward on the sixth when he didn't do anything, or did he know what was coming? And I think that's a difference between incompetence with your oath and possibly criminal," Kinzinger said on NBC’s Meet The Press.

Officials spoke Sunday around the anniversary of the deadliest domestic attack on Congress in history, in which thousands of pro-Trump supporters marched to the Capitol building to try and prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential win.

At least seven people died in connection to the attack, including police officers who served that day, according to a bipartisan Senate report released this summer.

More than 700 people have been arrested in connection to the attack, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The claims of voter fraud that propelled rioters to the capitol had no evidence behind them, officials said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), a member of the Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees, said officials examined more than 60 accusations of electoral fraud and determined "none of the irregularities . . . would have risen to the point where they would have changed the vote outcome in a single state."

"The election was fair, as fair as we have seen. We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency," Rounds said on ABC’s "This Week."

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who is also on the Jan. 6 committee, called it a "violent attack on the peaceful transfer of power coordinated with an attempted political coup by an outgoing president."

"The question is to what extent he was implicit in organizing it," Raskin said on ABC's "This Week" of Trump.

Raskin said the "overwhelming majority" of people have participated in the investigation, "and we're really connecting all of the dots."

Part of the committee’s work will be proposing related reforms, including potentially to strengthen security at the U.S. Capitol, improve voting rights and block gerrymandering, Raskin said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, on CBS' "Face The Nation," said strengthening voting rights would be "as vital as any legislation we could ever pass," especially as Republican statehouses around the country have passed election laws suppressing the vote. She called that tactic "a continuation" of Jan. 6 efforts to undermine democracy.