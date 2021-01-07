Lawmakers vow to investigate security as civil rights leaders decry response

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers are vowing an investigation into how law enforcement handled Wednesday’s violent breach at the Capitol, questioning whether a lack of preparedness allowed a mob to occupy and vandalize the building.

Civil rights leaders also questioned the treatment of the protesters as compared to earlier Black Lives Matter events.

U.S. Capitol Police, who are charged with protecting Congress, turned to other law enforcement for help with the mob that overwhelmed the complex and sent lawmakers into hiding. Both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hourslong occupation of the complex before it was cleared Wednesday evening.

Four people died, one of them a woman who was shot and killed by police inside the Capitol. Three other people died after suffering "medical emergencies" related to the breach, said Robert Contee, chief of the city’s Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said 52 people were arrested as of Wednesday night, including 26 on the Capitol grounds. Fourteen police officers were injured, Contee said.

Leading civil rights groups including the NAACP and ACLU decried what they described as a disproportionate response to the storming of the building compared to the treatment of Black Lives Matter protesters months ago.

"We shudder to think how police departments would have responded had Black and Brown people stormed a government building to protest police brutality," the American Civil Liberties Union wrote in a tweet Wednesday.

Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, one of the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organizations, drew contrasts between Wednesday’s response where U.S. Capitol Police initially reported more than a dozen arrests, to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Kenosha, Wisc. Black man who was left paralyzed after being shot in the back by police.

Johnson in a tweet wrote: "The day after we watched a complete travesty of justice in the shooting case of #JacobBlake, an unarmed man shot IN THE BACK after attempting to break up an incident, we see ARMED TERRORIST storm the Capitol of the USA with little to no recourse! #ThisIsAmerica

The NAACP also called out Trump and his supporters who for years bashed former NFL star Colin Kaeparnick and other pro-athletes for taking a knee to silently protest police brutality against Black Americans.

"And you thought ‘Taking A Knee’ was too much!?!" the official Twitter account for the NAACP tweeted.

The organization posted a video on its Twitter account showing a U.S. Capitol police officer agreeing to take a photo with one of the protesters who forced their way into the Capitol building.

"It’s a dark day in America when a UNITED STATES Capitol police officer decides to take a selfie with a TERRORIST! And they wonder why WE don’t feel safe!," The NAACP wrote in a tweet.

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., was also outraged by the selfie. "Would you take a selfie with someone who was robbing a bank?" she asked. "I can’t imagine if a couple of thousand of (Black Lives Matters) protesters had descended on the Capitol ... that there would be 13 people arrested."

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., chairwoman of the House Administration Committee, said the breach "raises grave security concerns,″ adding that her committee will work with House and Senate leaders to review the police response — and its preparedness.

Lawmakers crouched under desks and donned gas masks while police futilely tried to barricade the building when people marched to the Capitol from a rally near the White House in support of President Donald Trump. Washington’s mayor instituted an evening curfew in an attempt to contain the violence.

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., a former police chief, said it was "painfully obvious" that Capitol police "were not prepared for today. I certainly thought that we would have had a stronger show of force, that there would have been steps taken in the very beginning to make sure that there was a designated area for the protesters in a safe distance from the Capitol.''

In an interview with MSNBC Wednesday night, Demings said it appeared police were woefully understaffed, adding that "it did not seem that they had a clear operational plan to really deal with" thousands of protesters who descended on the Capitol following Trump's complaints of a "rigged election.''

The rioters were egged on by Trump, who has spent weeks falsely attacking the integrity of the election and had urged his supporters to come to Washington to protest Congress’ formal approval of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. The protests interrupted those proceedings for nearly seven hours.

The mob broke windows, entered both the Senate and House chambers and went into the offices of lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Demings said there were "a lot of unanswered questions and I’m damn determined to get answers to those questions about what went wrong today.''

A police spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for comment late Wednesday.

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, suggested there could be leadership changes at the Capitol police.

"I think it’s pretty clear that there’s going to be a number of people who are going to be without employment very, very soon because this is an embarrassment both on behalf of the mob, and the president, and the insurrection, and the attempted coup, but also the lack of professional planning and dealing with what we knew was going to occur," Ryan said.

With Laura Figuero Hernandez