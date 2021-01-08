TODAY'S PAPER
Officer dies after riots, Capitol Police say

U.S. Capitol Police scuffle with demonstrators after they

U.S. Capitol Police scuffle with demonstrators after they broke through security fencing outside of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Credit: Bloomberg/Graeme Sloan

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Capitol Police are reporting that Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick died Thursday night due to injuries sustained while on-duty during the Wednesday riots at the Capitol.

The report said Sicknick was responding to the riots at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters. He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The death of Officer Sicknick will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the Capitol Police and federal investigatorss.

Democratic leaders of the House Appropriations Committee said the "tragic loss" of a Capitol police officer "should remind all of us of the bravery of the law enforcement officers who protected us, our colleagues, Congressional staff, the press corps and other essential workers″ during the hourslong takeover of the Capitol by pro-Trump protesters.

