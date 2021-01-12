TODAY'S PAPER
Report says FBI issued warning of plans for Capitol assault

DC National Guard stand outside the Capitol on

By The Associated Press
According to a report in The Washington Post, the FBI had warned that extremists were preparing to come to Washington, attack Congress and engage in "war."

The report says the warning was issued internally by the FBI’s field office in Norfolk, Virginia, a day before the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The warning directly contradicts statements from the Justice Department and FBI officials that they had no intelligence to suggest a storming of the Capitol.

The Post says the memo described how people had been sharing maps of the Capitol’s tunnels and discussing rallying points to meet up to travel to Washington. The newspaper reported that the document detailed posts calling for violence, including that "Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Antifa slave soldiers being spilled."

It also said to "go there ready for war."

The Associated Press has not obtained the document. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

