TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Evening
SEARCH
80° Good Evening
NewsNation

Judge blocks government lawyers from quitting census fight

Immigration activists gather outside the Supreme Court in

Immigration activists gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on June 27. Photo Credit: JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shuttersto/JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

By The Associated Press
Print

A New York judge says the Justice Department can't change lawyers so late in the dispute over whether to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

Judge Jesse Furman ruled Tuesday, saying lawyers must cite satisfactory reasons for withdrawing.

Furman said the urgency to resolve legal claims in the case and the need for efficient judicial proceedings had only grown.

The Justice Department sought to change its lawyers after the Supreme Court barred the inclusion of the question, at least temporarily.

The Justice Department formally asked Furman Monday to let them switch lawyers after an embarrassing episode last week when lawyers seemed to be giving up the legal fight as President Donald Trump vowed to keep trying to include the question on the census.

The Justice Department declined comment.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

Democratic presidential hopefuls participate in the second Democratic 5 memorable moments from Thursday's debate
President Donald Trump says he'll look "very closely" Trump says he'll look into Acosta's Epstein link
The 10 candidates onstage Wednesday night at the 10 quotes that stood out during Wednesday's debate
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
H. Ross Perot, the colorful, self-made Texas billionaire Texas billionaire H. Ross Perot dies at 89
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search