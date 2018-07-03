A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday rebuffed the government's bid to throw out a lawsuit challenging a citizenship question on the 2020 census and found “strong” evidence Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross may have acted in “bad faith” by saying it was needed for voting rights enforcement.

New York, other states and localities and advocacy groups have challenged inclusion of the question, arguing that it would suppress participation in the census by immigrants who entered the country illegally, affecting congressional apportionment and federal funding formulas.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman said initial claims by Ross that the question was sought by the Justice Department for voting rights enforcement were "potentially not true" and undermined by later disclosures that he asked justice officials to weigh in.

The judge said the plaintiffs were entitled to explore the real reasons through discovery. “It now appears the idea of having a citizenship question started with Secretary Ross,” Furman said. “ . . . Plaintiffs have made a strong prima facie showing that they may find material . . . indicative of bad faith.”

During the 2-1/2 hour hearing, government lawyers argued any damage from the question would stem from individuals disregarding their legal duty to fill out the census, and told Furman courts shouldn’t “second guess” Ross’s judgment about what demographic data to collect.

Justice Department attorney Brett Shumate said the question was no different from other demographic data like race and sex, had been included in census short forms until 1950 and had been included in the “long forms” distributed to one-sixth of residents as recently as 2000.

“It is a value judgment and a policy judgment as to what information the government should collect,” Shumate said, arguing that Congress could step in if it is dissatisfied. “There is no legal standard for the court to apply as to whether it is appropriate or not.”

But a lawyer for New York said any census questions likely to interfere with the mission the Constitution assigns to the census — an accurate count merited scrutiny, noting that the Commerce Department itself acknowledged that a citizenship question would reduce initial response rates.

“That fact highlights the extreme and outlandish nature of the defendant’s conduct here,” said the state lawyer, Elena Goldstein.

“Whether it was unconstitutional in 1970 when the world was different is not before the court,” she told Furman. “. . . This question will inevitably jeopardize the count, and impact immigrant and Hispanic communities.”

Furman said he would issue a full ruling in the next two weeks, but said at least some of the claims brought by the plaintiffs will survive. He ordered both the Justice Department and the Commerce Department to turn over more materials about the decision making.