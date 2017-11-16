TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 54° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 54° Good Evening
NewsNation

Official: Manson is alive, can't comment on health

Charles Manson is seen on Aug. 14, 2017.

Charles Manson is seen on Aug. 14, 2017. Photo Credit: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says mass killer Charles Manson is alive Thursday.

Department press secretary Vicky Waters says in an email to The Associated Press that she is precluded by federal and state medical privacy laws from commenting on reports that the 83-year-old Manson has been hospitalized.

Manson is housed at Corcoran State Prison in the San Joaquin Valley. Celebrity news website TMZ.com says that three days ago Manson was rushed to a hospital in Bakersfield. The report cites sources who are not identified.

Manson was convicted of orchestrating the 1969 murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others by his followers in Southern California. They were sentenced to death but that was changed to life in prison when executions were temporarily banned.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

Hillary Clinton supporter Haney Alexander, of Manhattan, was Trump vs. Clinton: A dramatic election night, 1 year later
Green Giant is celebrating it's first year anniversary Green Giant makes record-breaking casserole
Dusk light fades behind the warmly illuminated royal See stunning images from around the world
Corporate Tax Rank: 26 Individual Income Tax Rank: Which states have the best and worst tax climates?
Police are asking for help finding a woman Drive-thru window becomes squeeze-thru for thief
Destruction caused by Hurricane Maria close to Roberto Damage from Hurricane Maria to Puerto Rico, St. Martin