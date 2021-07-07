TODAY'S PAPER
Reports: 3 law enforcement officers shot, wounded in Chicago

By The Associated Press
CHICAGO — Three law enforcement officers were shot and wounded Wednesday morning outside a Chicago police station, according to media reports.

The shooting was reported about 6 a.m. near the 22nd District station in the Morgan Park neighborhood on city's Far South Side. Reports from the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times cited information from fire officials, and the injuries to the officers were reportedly not considered life-threatening.

Chicago police didn't immediately release information about the shooting, but said a news conference was planned. No arrests have been reported.

The shootings come a day after police reported that 100 people were shot in Chicago — including two police officers who were wounded while trying to break up a crowd — over the long Fourth of July weekend.

The holiday weekend shootings included 18 homicides. The bloodshed was comparable to the long Fourth of July weekend last year, when 17 people were fatally shot and 70 more were wounded.

