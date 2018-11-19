TODAY'S PAPER
Elevator in Chicago skyscraper fell 84 floors before rescue

One of several cables holding the elevator broke and the car fell rapidly, landing somewhere near the 11th floor.

By The Associated Press
CHICAGO — People rescued from a trapped elevator in one of Chicago's tallest skyscrapers later learned they had dropped 84 floors.

The Chicago Tribune reported Monday that six people, including a pregnant woman, got into the elevator early Friday after leaving a restaurant on the 95th floor of the 875 North Michigan Avenue building, formerly the John Hancock Center. They heard noises and experienced a faster and bumpier-than-expected ride.

One of several cables holding the elevator broke and the car fell rapidly, landing somewhere near the 11th floor.

Firefighters broke through a wall more than 10 stories above ground from a parking garage to reach the people who were trapped inside.

The elevator and two others will be closed until repairs are made and officials figure out what happened.

