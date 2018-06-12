TODAY'S PAPER
Video shows police sergeant rescuing child from busy roadway

A police officer has been honored for his quick action rescuing a toddler running alone down a busy road in Illinois. Dash cam video shows Naperville sergeant Anthony Mannino scooping up the boy as cars and trucks whiz by. (June 12) (Credit: NAPERVILLE POLICE HANDOUT)

By The Associated Press
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban Chicago.

The Naperville Police Department posted dashcam video of last month's rescue by Sgt. Anthony Mannino on its Facebook page Monday. The department's post says the child "escaped his mother's watchful eye" and wandered along Route 59 as traffic whizzed by.

Mannino, who was on patrol, stopped his police car to block a lane of traffic, ran after the child and scooped him up, telling him, "You're OK."

The child wasn't injured. Police say he lives nearby and was quickly reunited with his mother. No charges were sought in the case.

The police department says Mannino last week received its lifesaving award for his efforts.

