TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsNation

Fox anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for 'new adventure'

Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as then-President

Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as then-President Donald Trump and then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Sept. 29, 2020. Credit: AP/Olivier Douliery

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — Veteran Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said Sunday that he is leaving the network after 18 years and was "ready for a new adventure."

Wallace made the announcement at the end of the weekly news show he moderates, "Fox News Sunday."

"After 18 years this is my final ‘Fox News Sunday.’ It is the last time, and I say this with real sadness, we will meet like this. Eighteen years ago, the bosses at here at Fox promised they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise."

Wallace said he had been "free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I think are important, to hold our country’s leaders to account. It’s been a great ride.’’

He said he was leaving after 18 years at the network because "I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure and I hope you’ll check it out.’’

Wallace did not give any details about that "adventure."

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

The inflation surge has impacted Long Islanders from
How inflation surge is impacting Long Islanders
In this Nov. 30, 2006 file photo, former
See photos of Colin Powell through the years
The FBI on Tuesday said human remains discovered
FBI says human remains found in Wyoming are those of Gabby Petito
Faith Jessie, Cecilia Dowd and Steve Langford share
Remembering 9/11: Newsday TV special report
On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced sweeping new federal vaccine
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) greeted Mohammad Wali
Afghan-American family greeted by Suozzi
Didn’t find what you were looking for?