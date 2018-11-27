TODAY'S PAPER
Christmas decorations have arrived at the White House. See photos of the holiday decorations this year, featuring the theme "American Treasures."

The official White House Christmas tree is seen
Photo Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster

The official White House Christmas tree is seen in the Blue Room during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview at the White House on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

The Cross Hall is seen during the 2018
Photo Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster

The Cross Hall is seen during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview at the White House on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

The First Family's official Christmas ornament is seen
Photo Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster

The First Family's official Christmas ornament is seen during the press preview at the White House on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

The Official 2018 White House Christmas Ornament is
Photo Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster

The Official 2018 White House Christmas Ornament is seen during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview at the White House on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

The gingerbread house, showcasing the full expanse of
Photo Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster

The gingerbread house, showcasing the full expanse of the National Mall: the Capitol, the Lincoln Memorial, the Jefferson Memorial, the Washington Monument, and, the White House is seen in the State Dining Room during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview at the White House on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

The Grand Foyer and Cross Hall leading into
Photo Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster

The Grand Foyer and Cross Hall leading into the Blue Room and the official White House Christmas tree are viewed during the 2018 Christmas preview at the White House on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. 

A wreath made of "Be Best" pencils is
Photo Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster

A wreath made of "Be Best" pencils is seen in the Red Room during a 2018 Christmas preview at the White House on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

Topiary trees line the East colonnade during the
Photo Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster

Topiary trees line the East colonnade during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview at the White House on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

The First Family's holiday card is seen behind
Photo Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster

The First Family's holiday card is seen behind glass in Booksellers during the 2018 Christmas preview at the White House on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

The Red Room, with the theme to celebrate
Photo Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster

The Red Room, with the theme to celebrate America's Children, is seen during the 2018 Christmas preview at the White House on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

A detail of the official White House Christmas
Photo Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster

A detail of the official White House Christmas tree is seen in the Blue Room during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview at the White House on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. 

