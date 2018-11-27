Christmas decorations have arrived at the White House. See photos of the holiday decorations this year, featuring the theme "American Treasures."

The official White House Christmas tree is seen in the Blue Room during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview at the White House on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

The Cross Hall is seen during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview at the White House on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

The First Family's official Christmas ornament is seen during the press preview at the White House on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

The Official 2018 White House Christmas Ornament is seen during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview at the White House on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

The gingerbread house, showcasing the full expanse of the National Mall: the Capitol, the Lincoln Memorial, the Jefferson Memorial, the Washington Monument, and, the White House is seen in the State Dining Room during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview at the White House on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

The Grand Foyer and Cross Hall leading into the Blue Room and the official White House Christmas tree are viewed during the 2018 Christmas preview at the White House on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

A wreath made of "Be Best" pencils is seen in the Red Room during a 2018 Christmas preview at the White House on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

Topiary trees line the East colonnade during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview at the White House on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

The gingerbread house, showcasing the full expanse of the National Mall: the Capitol, the Lincoln Memorial, the Jefferson Memorial, the Washington Monument, and, the White House is seen in the State Dining Room during the press preview at the White House on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

The First Family's holiday card is seen behind glass in Booksellers during the 2018 Christmas preview at the White House on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

The Red Room, with the theme to celebrate America's Children, is seen during the 2018 Christmas preview at the White House on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.