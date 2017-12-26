TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 25° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 25° Good Morning
NewsNation

Christmas Eve package drop at Ohio prison not from Santa

A man threw packages containing tobacco, cellphones and marijuana over the fence to an Ohio prison.

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

MANSFIELD, Ohio - A man bearing gifts visited an Ohio prison on Christmas Eve, but it wasn't Santa Claus.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that someone approached the Richland Correctional Institution around 9 a.m. Sunday and tried to throw four packages containing tobacco, cellphones and marijuana over the fence.

WEWS-TV in Cleveland reports troopers caught up with the man a short time later.

They arrested 21-year-old Avery Ingram, whose home city was not identified.

Ingram faces charges of illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of an institution, illegal conveyance of electronics onto the grounds of an institution and criminal trespassing.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

2017 AP YEAR END PHOTOS - Jim Stites Top photos around the U.S. and globe in 2017
On Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, President Donald Trump Trump signs $1.5 trillion tax overhaul into law
A small boat rescues a crew member from Photos: Attack on Pearl Harbor, 76 years ago
This image obtained from NASA shows one of Stunning images from space, starring Cassini
The MacArthur Foundation awarded Sesame Workshop and the 'Sesame Street' wins grant to help children of war
Corporate Tax Rank: 26 Individual Income Tax Rank: Which states have the best and worst tax climates?