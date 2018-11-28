TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
40° Good Evening
NewsNation

Sen. Chuck Schumer welcomes first grandchild

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
Print

Sen. Chuck Schumer has his first grandchild.

The 68-year-old lawmaker announced the arrival of Noah Melvin Schumer-Shapiro, his new grandson, Wednesday morning via Twitter.

“So proud of my daughter Jessica and her husband Michael for welcoming a baby boy,” New York’s senior senator wrote in a post accompanied  by three photographs. “Schumers & Shapiros are all 1st time grandparents! Noah Melvin Schumer-Shapiro, very happy Brooklyn baby."

The baby was born at New York University’s Langone Tisch Hospital in Manhattan and weighed "more than 7 pounds," according to a Schumer aide.

Jessica Schumer and Michael Shapiro were married in 2016, having met several years earlier while both working at the White House’s National Economic Council, according to news media accounts.

News Photos and Videos

Kristi Collins (R) mourns with her son Andrew, Scenes from California's wildfires: Grief and loss
A NASA spacecraft designed to burrow beneath the NASA's 'InSight' spacecraft touches down on Mars
Flames consume a Kentucky Fried Chicken as the Extreme weather and natural disasters in photos
Graduates throw their motarboards skyward at the conclusion Foreign students at American colleges
General Motors said Monday it will cut nearly GM to close factories, cut jobs as consumer tastes change
Mandatory Credit: Photo by MIKE NELSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9970699m)..A woman See photos from the Southern California mass shooting