Sen. Chuck Schumer has his first grandchild.

The 68-year-old lawmaker announced the arrival of Noah Melvin Schumer-Shapiro, his new grandson, Wednesday morning via Twitter.

“So proud of my daughter Jessica and her husband Michael for welcoming a baby boy,” New York’s senior senator wrote in a post accompanied by three photographs. “Schumers & Shapiros are all 1st time grandparents! Noah Melvin Schumer-Shapiro, very happy Brooklyn baby."

The baby was born at New York University’s Langone Tisch Hospital in Manhattan and weighed "more than 7 pounds," according to a Schumer aide.

Jessica Schumer and Michael Shapiro were married in 2016, having met several years earlier while both working at the White House’s National Economic Council, according to news media accounts.