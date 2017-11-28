WASHINGTON

WASHINGTON — Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrats in the Senate and House, pulled out of a bipartisan congressional leadership meeting Tuesday with President Donald Trump, calling it a waste of time to go to “a show meeting that won’t result in an agreement.”

Trump had invited the top four congressional leaders to the White House to talk about looming issues including next week’s deadlines to fund the government and raise the debt ceiling.

Shortly after the announcement by Schumer and Pelosi that they won’t show, top Republicans Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Paul Ryan responded: “If Democrats want to reach an agreement, they will be there.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders criticized the Democrats’ “pettiness” and “grandstanding” and said the invitation still stands.

The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. in the Oval Office.

In their joint statement, Schumer of New York and Pelosi of California had cited a tweet Trump posted Tuesday morning.

“Meeting with ‘Chuck and Nancy’ today about keeping government open and working,” the president wrote. “Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don’t see a deal!”

The minority leaders said: “Given that the President doesn’t see a deal between Democrats and the White House, we believe the best path forward is to continue negotiating with our Republican counterparts in Congress instead.”

They continued: “Rather than going to the White House for a show meeting that won’t result in an agreement, we’ve asked Leader McConnell and Speaker Ryan to meet this afternoon. We don’t have any time to waste in addressing the issues that confront us, so we’re going to continue to negotiate with Republican leaders who may be interested in reaching a bipartisan agreement.”

McConnell of Kentucky and Ryan of Wisconsin urged their Democratic counterparts to come to the table with Trump.

“We have important work to do, and Democratic leaders have continually found new excuses not to meet with the administration to discuss these issues,” they said in a joint statement. “Democrats are putting government operations, particularly resources for our men and women on the battlefield, at great risk by pulling these antics.”

They concluded: “There is a meeting at the White House this afternoon, and if Democrats want to reach an agreement, they will be thereSanders weighed in with a Tuesday afternoon statement.

“The President’s invitation to the Democrat leaders still stands and he encourages them to put aside their pettiness, stop the political grandstanding, show up and get to work,” she said. “These issues are too important. The meeting will proceed as scheduled with Speaker Ryan, Leader McConnell and administration officials who are committed to getting things done. If the Democrats believe the American people deserve action on these critical year-end issues as we do, they should attend.”