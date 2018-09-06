Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Police respond to active shooter in downtown Cincinnati

Emergency personnel and police respond to reports of

Emergency personnel and police respond to reports of an active shooter situation near Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday. Photo Credit: AP/John Minchillo

By The Associated Press
CINCINNATI — Police say they've responded to an active shooter situation at the Fifth Third Bank building in downtown Cincinnati and there are multiple injuries.

The police department tweeted it as an "active shooter/officer involved shooting incident." The situation appeared to be under control shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday.

Police say multiple people have been transported to a hospital but there is no word on their conditions. It wasn't immediately clear if the shooter was one of them.

At least two ambulances were seen leaving the scene.

People in and around the building reported hearing a series of gunshots.

A spokeswoman for Fifth Third Bancorp says the company will comment later.

A news conference was planned for Thursday morning.

