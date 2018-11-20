TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Morning
31° Good Morning
NewsNation

Senate opponents set for only debate in Mississippi runoff

Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democratic challenger Mike Espy are due to face off Tuesday night in Jackson.

By The Associated Press
Print

JACKSON, Miss. — Candidates in the last unresolved U.S. Senate election are set for their only debate in Mississippi.

It's a contest has that gained national scrutiny amid a white Republican senator's caught-on-video remarks that reflect lingering division over Mississippi's history of racial violence.

Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith was appointed to the Senate in April to temporarily succeed longtime Sen. Thad Cochran, who retired amid health concerns. She is challenged by Democrat Mike Espy, a former congressman and former U.S. agriculture secretary who is seeking to become Mississippi's first African-American senator since Reconstruction.

Hyde-Smith and Espy are set for a one-hour televised debate Tuesday night in Jackson.

Mississippi hasn't elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1982, and Republicans hold all but one statewide office. Still, Espy is seeking a long-shot victory.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

Kristi Collins (R) mourns with her son Andrew, Scenes from California's wildfires: Grief and loss
In an annual Thanksgiving tradition, President Donald Trump Trump grants pardons to turkeys Peas and Carrots
Flames consume a Kentucky Fried Chicken as the Extreme weather and natural disasters in photos
Graduates throw their motarboards skyward at the conclusion Foreign students at American colleges
Health officials in the U.S. and Canada on CDC warn consumers not to eat romaine lettuce
Mandatory Credit: Photo by MIKE NELSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9970699m)..A woman See photos from the Southern California mass shooting