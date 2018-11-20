JACKSON, Miss. — Candidates in the last unresolved U.S. Senate election are set for their only debate in Mississippi.

It's a contest has that gained national scrutiny amid a white Republican senator's caught-on-video remarks that reflect lingering division over Mississippi's history of racial violence.

Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith was appointed to the Senate in April to temporarily succeed longtime Sen. Thad Cochran, who retired amid health concerns. She is challenged by Democrat Mike Espy, a former congressman and former U.S. agriculture secretary who is seeking to become Mississippi's first African-American senator since Reconstruction.

Hyde-Smith and Espy are set for a one-hour televised debate Tuesday night in Jackson.

Mississippi hasn't elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1982, and Republicans hold all but one statewide office. Still, Espy is seeking a long-shot victory.