A federal judge in Manhattan on Thursday gave the go-ahead to a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s decision to add a question about citizenship to the upcoming census as an effort to undercount immigrants here legally and illegally .

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman, who signaled his intention to let the suit go forward at a hearing last month, said the citizenship question was within the authority of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, but the suit “plausibly” alleged that he acted with a “discriminatory animus.”

The judge said there was evidence that Ross’ claim that he was acting to help the Justice Department enforce voting rights laws was a “pretext,” and also cited President Donald Trump’s possible role and comments complaining about “shithole countries” and other remarks that might evidence bias.

“Plaintiffs identify several statements made by President Trump himself in the months before and after Secretary Ross announced his decision that . . . could be construed to reveal a general animus toward immigrants of color,” the judge said.

The ruling marked the latest case in which Trump’s comments have been used as ammunition to attack administration actions in court — including his adoption of a travel ban, efforts to eliminate protections for young people who came to the United States illegally as children, and efforts to eliminate temporary protected status for immigrants from Haiti and elsewhere.

Furman rejected claims from New York and other states that a citizenship question was outside Ross’ power under the Constitutional provision authorizing a census to “enumerate” the population, saying that it had been asked until 2000 and he had wide authority from Congress.

“History makes it difficult to maintain that asking about citizenship on the census would constitute a violation of the Enumeration Clause,” he wrote. “Taking that position becomes untenable altogether in light of the undeniable fact that citizenship status has been a subject of the census for most of the last two hundred years.”