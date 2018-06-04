TODAY'S PAPER
Bill Clinton on 'Today Show' bristles at Lewinsky, #MeToo questions

Clinton was asked whether he should have resigned over his relationship with a White House intern and whether #MeToo has changed his perspective.

Former President Bill Clinton during an interview on May 21 about a novel he wrote with James Patterson. Photo Credit: AP / Bebeto Matthews

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Former President Bill Clinton says the #MeToo movement is overdue. But he's bristling at questions about Monica Lewinsky.

In an interview with NBC's "Today Show" released Monday, Clinton was asked whether he should have resigned 20 years ago for his sexual relationship with the White House intern and whether the #MeToo movement has changed his perspective.

Clinton says his critics are "omitting facts" to lump him in with other men accused of sexual assault and harassment.

Lewinsky has said their relationship "was not sexual assault" but "constituted a gross abuse of power."

Clinton tells NBC: "I dealt with it 20 years ago, plus ... And I've tried to do a good job since then, and with my life and with my work. That's all I have to say."

