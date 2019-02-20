TODAY'S PAPER
Feds: Coast Guard lieutenant compiled hit list of lawmakers

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Prosecutors say a Coast Guard lieutenant is a "domestic terrorist" who wrote about biological attacks and had a hit list that included prominent Democrats and media figures.

Christopher Paul Hasson is due in court on Thursday in Maryland. He was arrested on gun and drug charges last week.

Prosecutors say Hasson espoused extremist views for years. Court papers detail a June 2017 draft email in which Hasson described an "interesting idea" that included "biological attacks followed by attack on food supply."

Federal agents found 15 firearms and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition when Hasson was arrested. Prosecutors say he also had compiled a list of prominent congressional Democrats, activists, journalists and media commentators.

Hasson's attorney declined to comment on Wednesday. His arrest was first noted by researchers from George Washington University.

