Bitter cold days ahead for Northeast, Midwest

Temperatures hovered around zero degrees in Chicago on Tuesday.

Erie, Pa., residents on East 24th Street dig

Erie, Pa., residents on East 24th Street dig out on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, after a record two-day snowfall. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
CHICAGO - As snow continues to pile up in Erie, Pennsylvania, which already has nearly 63 inches on the ground, forecasters warn of frigid, sub-zero arctic air and dangerously cold wind chills in much of the U.S.

A storm in Erie brought 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, an all-time daily snowfall record, and another 24.5 inches by Tuesday night. More than 62.9 inches have fallen on the city since Dec. 23, with an additional 2 to 4 inches predicted Wednesday.

The city issued a snow emergency, citing "dangerous and impassable" roads and asked residents to stay off the streets. State police and the state Department of Transportation are urging people to avoid travel, citing poor visibility and deteriorating conditions.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper declared a disaster emergency to allow "needed resources to be obtained."

Wind chill advisories or warnings are in effect for all of North Dakota and Wisconsin, as well as swaths of South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan and Indiana.

Wind chill advisories were also in effect for parts of Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire and New York. Meteorologists warn frostbite is possible with as little as 30 minutes of exposure.

