TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Morning
SEARCH
47° Good Morning
NewsNation

Parents headed to court in college admissions cheating scam

The University Village area of the University of

The University Village area of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, seen on March 12. Photo Credit: AP / Reed Saxon

By The Associated Press
Print

BOSTON — More than a dozen parents charged in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme are due in court.

They are expected to make initial appearances Friday in federal court in Boston.

They're among 33 prominent parents charged in what authorities have called the biggest college admissions scam ever prosecuted.

Authorities say the parents paid an admission consultant to rig their children's test scores and bribe coaches at sought-after schools.

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are charged in the case but are not scheduled to appear in court until next week. They have not publicly addressed the allegations.

On Thursday, former Yale University women's soccer coach Rudy Meredith became the third person to plead guilty in the case.

The admissions consultant at the center of the scheme has also pleaded guilty.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A close up of a great horned owl See stunning images from around the world
The Justice Department declared Sunday that special counsel DOJ: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia
CHIMANIMANI, ZIMBABWE MARCH 19: People cross one of Photos: Extreme weather and natural disasters
President Donald Trump is claiming Trump: 'It was a complete and total exoneration'
Swimmers perform in a synchronized swimming gala event North Korea: Photos from a reclusive country
Dancers perform traditional lion and dragon dances in Asia celebrates Year of the Pig