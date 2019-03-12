TODAY'S PAPER
Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman charged in college admissions bribery case

Lori Loughlin in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb.

Lori Loughlin in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 28, and Felicity Huffman at the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles on Feb. 19. Photo Credit: EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock/Getty Images/NINA PROMMER/ Alberto E. Rodriguez

By The Associated Press
BOSTON — Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among at least 40 people indicted in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal.

Loughlin appeared in the ABC sitcom "Full House," and Huffman starred in ABC's "Desperate Housewives." Both were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud in indictments unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Boston.

Court documents say Huffman paid $15,000 that she disguised as a charitable donation so her daughter could partake in the college entrance cheating scam.

Court papers say a cooperating witness met with Huffman and her husband at their Los Angeles home and explained the scam to them. The cooperator told investigators that Huffman and her spouse "agreed to the plan."

Huffman is married to actor William H. Macy.

Messages seeking comment have been left with representatives for Huffman and Loughlin.

