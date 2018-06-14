TODAY'S PAPER
Colorado wildfire forces nearly 2,000 evacuations

Smoke rises from behind the U.S. Highway 550 road block at Cometti Lane on Wednesday near Durango, Colo. Photo Credit: The Durango Herald via AP / Jerry McBride

By The Associated Press
DENVER — National Forest Service officials told residents of 163 more homes near the fire in the southwestern Colorado to be ready to leave Thursday — as well as residents who had been allowed to return to 180 homes on Wednesday.

Dry thunderstorms and gusty winds have expanded a San Juan National Forest wildfire that has forced evacuations of more than 1,900 homes.

The fire 13 miles north of Durango has blackened more than 45 square miles and forced officials to close the San Juan National Forest in the Four Corners Region.

The Four Corners region where Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah meet is in the middle of a large swath of exceptional drought, the worst category of drought.

