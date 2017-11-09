This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 49° Good Evening
Overcast 49° Good Evening
NewsNation

Company that offered male higher wage than female sanctioned

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Two teenagers whose firing from a Kansas pizza restaurant prompted a national discussion on pay inequality should receive back pay and the corporation that owned the restaurant must implement policies to ensure it follows equal pay laws, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued last year on behalf of Jensen Walcott and Jake Reed, who were 17 when they applied to work at a Pizza Studio restaurant in Kansas City, Kansas. The Bonner Springs friends were hired for the same job but Jensen later discovered Reed was going to be paid 25 cents more per hour. When she complained, the manager said it was against company policy to discuss wages and withdrew the job offers.

The controversy drew the attention of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign, and Reed and Walcott were invited to address the Democratic National Convention about pay inequality.

The pizza chain later dismissed the female manager and offered the teens their jobs back, with equal pay, but they had found other jobs.

A federal judge on Thursday ordered PS Holding LLC to pay Reed and Walcott $2,500 each in back pay and other compensation. The judge also ordered the Delaware-based company to implement new policies and conduct training to avoid violating the federal Equal Pay Act. The company also must collect, analyze and report data and complaints to the EEOC. PS Holding no longer owns the Kansas City restaurant but owns other Pizza Studio restaurants across the country.

A phone call to the Pizza Studio's corporate headquarters was not immediately returned Thursday.

The Equal Pay Act makes it illegal to pay men and woman unequally for the same job, and prohibits retaliation against an employee who complains.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

Dusk light fades behind the warmly illuminated royal See stunning images from around the world
A vigil was held in Sutherland Springs, Texas Vigil for Texas church shooting victims
Corporate Tax Rank: 26 Individual Income Tax Rank: Which states have the best and worst tax climates?
Destruction caused by Hurricane Maria close to Roberto Damage from Hurricane Maria to Puerto Rico, St. Martin
President Donald Trump says he believes he sees Trump urges North Korea to 'make a deal'
A billion-dollar spacecraft burns up; NASA says goodbye