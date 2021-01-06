Rep. Suozzi describes mayhem around the House chamber

WASHINGTON -- As President Donald Trump’s supporters breached security and entered the U.S. Capitol Building, Rep. Tom Suozzi said lawmakers who were assembled in the House Chamber were soon told to take cover on the floor.

Suozzi (D-Glen Cove), said he heard a "pop, pop, pop" sound from inside the chamber, and soon saw Capitol Police inside the chamber draw their guns.

"There was a stand off at the door, we were told to evacuate," Suozzi said in a phone interview shortly after being evacuated to an undisclosed "safe" area away from the historic chamber.

Suozzi described a scene of mayhem. As lawmakers were shuttled out by Capitol Police, they could hear protestors banging on doors nearby and saw some protestors already detained by police laying on the floor.

As the country was thrust into an unprecedented crisis on Wednesday, and law enforcement struggled to maintain control of an unruly crowd of protestors, Suozzi said Congress should insist on certifying Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory as was initially slated to occur.

For weeks, Trump has been urging congressional Republicans, to decertify the election results, and called on his supporters to descend on the nation’s capital for the certification vote.

"I feel very strongly that we have to get back to chambers," Suozzi said. "We have to certify this election."

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), a staunch Trump supporter who earlier in the day announced he was signing-on to a GOP led effort to object to the election results, condemned the violence in a statement.

"This should never be the scene at the US Capitol," Zeldin wrote. "This is not the America we all love. We can debate and we can disagree, even on a January 6th following a Presidential election. We can all passionately love our country, but in our republic we elect people to represent us to voice our objections in the House and Senate on this day. Additionally, there must be ZERO tolerance for violence in any form! It is very important now for everyone to please cooperate with Capitol Police who need to gain control of this situation immediately."

Earlier in the day, Zeldin announced his decision to sign on to the objections to the election certification on twitter shortly before Congress was scheduled to meet to certify states’ electoral votes that gave Joe Biden 306 votes Trump 232.

"To all my fellow Americans on the left, in the center & on the right, it’s time for us to have one big family talk in the Capitol & beyond. I just signed off on objections to make sure this conversation takes place TODAY. If not now, when? See you at 1PM➡️ live.house.gov," Zeldin tweeted.

Later, after Trump supporters attacked the Capitol, Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) in a tweet posted shortly after 4 p.m. wrote: "For those asking, my staff and I are safe. Thank you."

Rice's spokesman Stuart Malec, in a phone interview, said he has spoken with Rice and she had been evacuated to a "safe location" but citing safety concerns he said he couldn't disclose more information.

In a tweet, Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-Bayport), who was just sworn into office on Sunday, reported that he was safe.

"I am safe and so is my staff," Garbarino tweeted. "Resorting to violence and disobeying law enforcement is never the answer, no matter which side of the aisle you are on. This is un-American. We are a country of law and order. I'm praying for the soul of our nation."

Garbarino told Newsday he was on his way from his office to the Capitol, via a connecting tunnel and without staff, when he was told the buildings were being locked down because of a bomb threat.

"They locked down the buildings on my way over, so I didn’t make it," said Garbarino – who was in just his sixth day on the job as a newly elected congressman.

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-St. Albans), the newly appointed chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote on Twitter: "The world is watching as the greatest democracy braces against an attempted coup, stirred by its leader who'd rather watch the country burn than transition power."

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), the Senate Minority Leader, in a joint statement with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, called on Trump to intervene.

"We are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol Grounds immediately."

With Yancey Roy