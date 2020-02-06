Langworthy endorses Garbarino for Rep. King's seat as others weigh campaign 

ALBANY – State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy on Thursday endorsed Assemb. Andrew Garbarino to be the party’s nominee to replace retiring Rep. Peter King.

The endorsement comes as other Republicans are considering challenging the assemblyman from Sayville in a party primary and just 20 days before the qualifying period opens for getting on the ballot. The battle for New York's 2nd Congressional District, which covers parts of Long Island's South Shore, is expected to be among the most watched for control of Congress in November.

“Andrew Garbarino is exactly the leader Long Island needs fighting for taxpayers in Washington,” Langworthy said in a statement to Newsday. “He has the experience, the character and the backbone to go to Washington and deliver results.”

Two days earlier, the Nassau and Suffolk county Republican chairmen said they were backing Garbarino, 35, who is in his eighth year as a state legislator and is son of Islip Republican Chairman William Garbarino.

But Garbarino could face internal challengers.

On Wednesday, Suffolk County health official Nancy Hemendinger said she would “definitely” seek to get on the ballot for what would be a June primary for the party nomination.

Two others – Assemb. Michael LiPetri (R-South Farmingdale) and Suffolk County Elections Commissioner Nick LaLota – have been generating support and are considering also jumping into the fray.

Langworthy’s endorsement was the latest development in what’s is already a heated contest to replace King (R-Seaford), who will step down Dec. 31, after serving 28 years representing parts of Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Several Democrats have expressed interest in running, but the party apparatus is expected to back Jackie Gordon, a former Babylon town board member. The National Democratic Campaign Committee recently said it would give Gordon fundraising and staffing support.

King’s district, New York’s 2nd Congressional District straddles Nassau and Suffolk counties along the South Shore, with about two-thirds of it in Suffolk. It is considered a swing district – it went for President Donald Trump in 2016, but twice backed President Barack Obama.

King’s retirement shifted the district from being considered “likely Republican” in 2020, to merely “leaning Republican,” according to the Cook Political Report.