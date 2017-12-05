DETROIT— A relative of John Conyers says the longest-serving current U.S. House member won't seek re-election amid allegations that he sexually harassed female staff members.

Michigan state Sen. Ian Conyers, a grandson of John Conyers' brother, told The New York Times early Tuesday that the decision comes after the 88-year-old Democrat's doctor "advised him that the rigor of another campaign would be too much for him, just in terms of his health."

Ian Conyers told the newspaper that his great-uncle "is not resigning. He is going to retire." The report didn't specify how Ian Conyers knew of the congressman's plans.

Rally in support of Michigan Congressman Conyers

The Associated Press left the younger Conyers a message Tuesday.

John Conyers' attorney Arnold Reed has said the congressman plans to speak on a Detroit radio show Tuesday morning about his political future.