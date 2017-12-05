TODAY'S PAPER
Relative: John Conyers won't seek re-election amid sex abuse allegations

The 88-year-old Democrat's doctor reportedly "advised him that the rigor of another campaign would be too much" for his health.

Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., speaks at a hearing

Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., speaks at a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 24, 2016. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
DETROIT— A relative of John Conyers says the longest-serving current U.S. House member won't seek re-election amid allegations that he sexually harassed female staff members.

Michigan state Sen. Ian Conyers, a grandson of John Conyers' brother, told The New York Times early Tuesday that the decision comes after the 88-year-old Democrat's doctor "advised him that the rigor of another campaign would be too much for him, just in terms of his health."

Ian Conyers told the newspaper that his great-uncle "is not resigning. He is going to retire." The report didn't specify how Ian Conyers knew of the congressman's plans.

The Associated Press left the younger Conyers a message Tuesday.

John Conyers' attorney Arnold Reed has said the congressman plans to speak on a Detroit radio show Tuesday morning about his political future.

By The Associated Press
