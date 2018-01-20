TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 52° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 52° Good Evening
NewsNation

Cops: Maine man punches self in face to avoid sobriety test

This undated booking photo released by the Waldo

This undated booking photo released by the Waldo County Jail in Maine shows Brian Fogg, who's accused of punching himself in the face to avoid a sobriety breath test. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

BELFAST, Maine - Police in Maine have accused a man of punching himself in the face three times to avoid a sobriety test.

Police in the town of Belfast say they found 27-year-old Brian Fogg in his car, stuck in a ditch last week.

WGME-TV reports police said when they tried to test for his blood-alcohol level, Fogg punched himself in the face, causing himself to bleed. Police tended to his injuries instead of giving him the test, but later charged him with operating under the influence, falsifying physical evidence and criminal mischief.

Fogg's been released on bail. He has an unpublished number and it wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

An undated etching of Alexander Hamilton. Happy birthday, Alexander Hamilton! 9 facts about him
Speaking with Cheddar on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, Inside Hawaii's false ballistic missile alert
A frozen Niagara Falls is seen in views Niagara Falls becomes icy wonderland
People run from the Route 91 Harvest country Top news photos around the U.S. and globe in 2017
The oldest son of Martin Luther King Jr. Martin Luther King III: American dream is 'a nightmare'
Alison Brown, 9, catches snow flakes on her Snowy scenes from across the U.S.