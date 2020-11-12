TODAY'S PAPER
Trump adviser Lewandowski tests positive for coronavirus

President Donald Trump's campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski, center,

President Donald Trump's campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski, center, speaks outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia where votes were being counted on Nov. 5, 2020. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

By The Associated Press
Print

Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lewandowski recently traveled to Pennsylvania to assist Trump’s efforts to contest the state’s election results. He said Thursday he believes he was infected in Philadelphia and he's not experiencing any symptoms.

Lewandowski appeared with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani at an event last Saturday outside a landscaping company and lobbed unfounded accusations of voter fraud as the race was called for Trump’s challenger, now-President-elect Joe Biden.

Lewandowski was also at the election night party at the White House last week linked to several virus cases.

Numerous White House and campaign officials have tested positive in this latest wave of infections, including Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Republican and Democratic election officials nationwide have said publicly the election went well. International observers confirm there were no serious irregularities.

